Muqam calls on KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan. They discussed law and order and distribution of free flour among people in the province.

The Chief Minister assured that the caretaker government will utilize all available resources for the welfare of people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the concerned authorities to improve the mechanism of provision of free flour to the deserving and needy people in the province.

In a statement issued in Peshawar on Monday, he asked the District Administration officials to ensure their presence on ground during distribution of free flour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muhammad Azam Khan stressed the need for proper monitoring of the process of free flour distribution so that the needy and poor families can get the flour. The Chief Minister also directed for appropriate and effective planning to avoid any untoward incident.