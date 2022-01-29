F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that the most incompetent incumbent ruler in the history of the country is enacting legislation from National Assembly and Senate to put his people in more difficulties. They do it for the betterment of the people and the country.

The rulers have become agents of the IMF and are legislating for the worst inflation day by day. They saw the first government that spent time criticizing others instead of its own performance. It is also shutting down projects, such as Puran Martung Makhozai.

The closure of the grid station and putting the whole area in darkness is a matter of pride. Now the whole nation is remembering Pakistan before Nawaz Sharif’s 2018 and has rejected the new one. Now every Pakistan has realized that only Pakistan Muslim League and With his team, there is the potential to take the country out of crisis and inshaAllah will be the future of PML-N and will put the derailed vehicle back on the track. Engineer Nisar’s mother in Choga and Maulvi Nazar Mohammad in Malik Khel Kotki After attending his mother’s funeral prayers, the elders were talking to the area. He said that bills were being passed by the Senate and National Assembly to hand over the country to IMF.