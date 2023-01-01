Muqam heaps praise on govt for averting default

23 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Amir Muqam on Saturday asserted that the incumbent government had saved the country from default.

Addressing a public gathering, Muqam praised his party and the ruling coalition, saying, ” The PML-N and its allies have further strengthened the country.”

Muqam asserted: “The PML-N has always treated the problems faced by the masses as its own.” He vowed that the PML-N will stand by the masses in all difficult situations”.

Separately, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family arrived in Italy from Dubai on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif was also likely to visit Switzerland and Germany after completing his visit to Italy.

