Muqam surprise visit to Utility Stores Zonal office

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Amir Muqam was on a surprise visit to the Zonal Office of Utility Stores Corporation in Hayatabad, Peshawar where he inspected the available facilities.

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the “Sasta Atta” scheme is providing subsidy worth billions of rupees to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that this scheme must benefit the common people of the province. Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation, Syed Mehtab Banuri, and other senior officials gave briefings to the Advisor.

Advisor to the Prime Minister issued instructions to the utility stores management to take all possible steps for the convenience of the public. Later Engr. Ameer Muqam, while at a Khuli Kacheri held in the provincial secretariat of Muslim League (N) in Peshawar, said that the incompetent provincial government has destroyed the country’s economy and now people have expectations from the federal government to solve their problems.

People and delegations from different regions of the province met the Advisor to the Prime Minister in large numbers and informed him about their problems.

Advisor to the Prime Minister issued instructions to the concerned authorities to solve the problems of public on priority basis. He shared that the doors of his office are always open to the public.

The adviser said that members of PTI are not ready to resign from assemblies and PTI is facing internal quarrels.

He added that people will soon hear about a forward block within PTI.