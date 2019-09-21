Murad Ali Shah will stay CM even if arrested: Qamar Zaman Kaira

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that corruption is just an mere excuse whereas Sindh government is the real target, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will still remain the CM even if he gets arrested.

Taking to media, he expressed that every class of the country is in trouble. PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah was arrested as a case of Rs500 billon and properties was fabricated against him, he added.

He continued saying that former President Asif Ali Zardari was accused with billion of rupees of corruption whereas the matter was about only Rs150 million in the end. “My relatives are being harassed as well, but we have fought the Marshall so we won’t leave party that easily,” he added.

PPP leader asked if there is not any corruption case in Punjab. “Why is media focusing only on Sindh? Has Malam Jabba case isn’t important anymore? Regardless of the cases, it seems like all of the punishment has befallen on Sindh” he added. He asserted that the Sindh government won’t fall like this.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that they condemn the wrongdoings happening in the country on the name of accountability. “Government is targeting our and the leadership of opposition”, he added. “It has been more than a year and Dr Asim case has yet to be looked upon”. He emphasized that the downfall of Sindh government isn’t a child’s play.

He further said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is also raising voice on the condition of Pakistan.

PPP senior leader said that those who were in the favor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have left the matter of Kashmir hanging.