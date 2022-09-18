Murad, CG of Turkiye discussed flood situation and relief works

KARACHI (NNI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu met to discuss flood situation and relief works in Sindh.

Turkish government has assured the provision of all kinds of humanitarian aid and assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

In a meeting between the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu who called on at the CM House in Karachi on Sunday, the matters of the flood situation in Sindh and relief works were discussed.

Thanking Turkiye government for providing aid from the first day, Sindh Chief Minister told the senior Turk diplomat about the dire need for tents and mosquito nets for the flood affectees. “Floods have caused devastation at large scale in the various parts of Sindh.” The consul general said that Turkiye is standing with the people of Sindh in this difficult time and all possible cooperation will be provided to mitigate the suffering of the flood victims.

