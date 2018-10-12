Murad hands over world’s highest snorkel for Karachi

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was working hard to improve firefighting capabilities of fire brigades working all over Sindh, this was why he is handing over one snorkel and 10 fire fighters to local bodies and more would also be given.

This he said on Friday while addressing a ceremony organized to hand over one snorkel and 10 fire tenders to different local bodies of the province. The programme was attended by Minister Local Government, Saeed Ghani, Minister Women Development Shahela Raza, CM Advisor Muraza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Hyderabad and representatives of different local bodes and others.

He said that there was a dire need to equip all the district and Taluka headquarters with fire tenders and such other equipments to improve firefighting capabilities of the fire brigade. “We had started this exercise during our last tenure and had ordered purchase of one snorkel and 10 fire tenders for the local bodies of Karachi and others districts,” he said and added that he was happy to hand over the keys of the fire tenders to the local bodes’ representatives . He congratulated the minister Local Government Saeed Ghani and also lauded the efforts of former local government minister Jam Khan Shoro for inducting snorkel and fire tenders in the fleet. He said that Karachi was one of the biggest and beautiful city of the world with lofty structures and multi-story buildings.

It was in need of a snorkel for firefighting for high rise buildings. “The snorkel I am handing over to Mayor Karachi is one the highest snorkel in the world with 104 meters height for rescuing at high rise buildings,” he said. It may be noted that the snorkel has a 600-LPM fire pump capacity, a 1,000 LPM foam tank, remote water monitor for firefighting from cage having capacity of 3800 LPM. It has four hydraulically powered Outriggers that provide strong stabilization system to rescue at a maximum height with accuracy and stability. It has also 360 degree rotation with telescopic booms. The Snorkel has been purchased for Rs495 million.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to visit each and every district and taluka headquarters and asses the requirement of firefighting machinery and equipments and then prepare a scheme accordingly. “I’ll try to purchase maximum fire tenders and required machinery during the current financial year and whatever is left would be purchased during next financial year,” he said.

He also handed over 10 Fire Tenders to the elected representatives of local bodies such as each one to Sukkur, Hyderabad, Shaeed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Jacobabad and Qasimabad of Hyderabad and three fire tender to Karachi. Mayor Karachi received the key of snorkel and three fire tenders. The chief minister handed over the key to the elected representatives of the local bodies. Each fire tender has been purchased for Rs19 million and the cost of 10 fire tenders comes to Rs190 million.

Each fie tender has the the capacity of 8000 Ltrs water tank & 500 Ltrs Foam tank tanks made of polypropylene sheet having life time warranty against corrosion protection. It has normal & high pressure fire pump. It has automatic built in Priming System. The fire tender has also specious crew compartment for fire fighters equipped with all necessary tools. The fire fighters are specially designed full automatic ?y wheel and fully equipped with all accessories & Fire Fighting Equipment. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) prepared with the technical assistance of European Union (EU) is aimed at focusing on targeted interventions for poverty reduction, focusing on building on existing government initiatives together with experience and research-based conclusions.

This he said on Friday while presiding over a meeting on PRS. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Ismail rahu, Syed Sardar Shah, Shahela Raza, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Dr Qaider Bengali, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Noor Alam, Secretary LG Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Women Development Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Planning Shireen Narijo and other concerned officers.

The Planning & Development Department with the technical assistance of EU has prepared a 215-page PRS book in which different determinants of rural and urban poverty have been applied. Urban: Urban poverty is characterized by lack of employment and shortage of income. Therefore, focus of programme is on interventions aimed at improved economic opportunities, targeting enterprise development as a means of enhancing employment opportunities and thus household income levels. In the second phase Urban Economic Clusters and Income Enhancement Program would be launched.

Advertisements