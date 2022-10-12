Murad, Malala discuss effects of flood on children education

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Noble Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai said that her visit to flood hit areas of Dadu and meeting with the affected families living in camps has further stressed the need of supporting the devastated people for their rehabilitation.

The chief minister and the Noble laureate discussed over all flood situation, its devastations and the need to help the devastated people to rehabilitate them.

Malala said that the education of the school going children living in camps has been affected badly.

She added that she had visited a tents girls schools and spent some time with the students. “Their morale was high and their spirit for receiving education was commendable,” she said.

The chief minister said that the floods have damaged/collapsed 12000 schools, apart from affecting Educ of two million children.

Mr Shah urged Malala to visit our schools and meet with students once the water was evacuated so that their spirit for receiving education could be inculcated. At this Malala said she would be visiting Pakistan and meeting with students for highlighting importance of education.

The CM thanked Malala for the visit and he presented her memento, ajrak and khes as token respect and appreciations.