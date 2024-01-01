Murad presents 15-year progress of the Sindh govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, under the banner of Vision Sindh, toured the entire province to showcase the development initiatives undertaken by the PPP government over the past 15 years through pictorial and video representations on a big screen at the Auditorium of the provincial assembly to the participants.

The Members of civil society attended the first ever such an elaborated and comprehensive presentation, chambers of trade & commerce, media houses and their associations such as APNS, PBS and CPNE, religious leaders of different faiths, provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG Police and secretaries of various departments.

Thar Coal: Sindh The Chief Minister stated that the total power generation based on Thar coal was 3240 MW. He provided a breakdown, explaining that Thar Coal Block-I, which was installed for $2 billion, generates 1320 MW. Thar Coal Block-II has generated 660 MW since July 2019. Thar Energy Limited has been generating 330 MW since September 2022. Thal Nova Power Thar Limited has been generating 330 MW since February 2023, and Lucky Electric Power at Port Qasim has been generating 660 MW since March 2022.

Shah mentioned that Thar Block 1 & II alone would ensure the energy security of the country by generating power from local resources, saving foreign exchange. The CM also mentioned that the ongoing projects, including Coal to Gas fertilizer, Keti Bandar Park of 10,000 MW, and Dhabeji Special Economic Zones, would help ensure the economic security of the country once they are commissioned.

Flood Emergency: Mr. Shah discussed the flood protection (FP) Bund, which stretches from Sehwan to Chhukhi along the boundary of Sindh on the Right Bank of River Indus. This serves as the primary line of defense against hill torrents from the Khirthar Range for the Right Bank of River Indus in Sindh. The Bund was renovated after the 2022 floods, with the top rehabilitated and new stone pitching provided on the waterside for added protection. The CM said that the capacity of the Danister Tail Regulator, taluka Sewhan, was 1,500 cusecs which was enhanced by constructing the new Danister Tail Regulator upto 6,000 cusecs. With the capacity enhancement of the Danister Aral head regulator, the flood discharge capacity of Manchhar to the Indus River has been enhanced from 37,000 cusecs to 83,000 cusecs.

Small Dams: Murad Ali Shah said that his government has constructed 113 Small Recharge and Delay Action Dams and the construction of 18 Small Dams was in progress in Nagarparkar and Kohistan. Bedside this, nine Tarrai were also ongoing in Taluka Chacharo of Tharparkar. He added that these structures would store/retain Rainwater from the hill torrents of Karoonjhar and Khirthar Hills cultivate about 512,360 acres of land and provide water for drinking purposes to people and livestock.

Continued from Front Page

Improvement of Roads: During his presentation, Mr. Shah showcased the damage to various newly constructed roads caused by the 2022 floods. Some of these affected roads are the 6.45 km stretch from Pithoro to Girhorer Shareef, the road from Tharparkar, Netaveri to Dohharo, and the road from Jhudo to Ahmed Jatt.

He stated that numerous damaged schools have been reconstructed or rehabilitated after the 2022 floods and he displayed their photographs. Some of the rehabilitated schools include Khaliq Colony Larkana, Boys Primary School Ali Murad Chandio in Tando Moahmmad Khan, Boys School in Kallar Machhi, Sehwan, and many others.

Housing initiative: Murad Ali Shah discussed the construction of houses for those affected by the floods, mentioning that out of the rural population of 23 million, the focus is on reconstructing houses for 14 million individuals. He revealed that the number of project beneficiaries, at 15 million, exceeds the population of 154 countries worldwide.

The CM provided an update on the housing project, stating that validation of 2 million houses has been completed, 805,000 bank accounts have been opened, funds have been provided to 555,000 affected people, 373,000 houses have reached the post-plinth level, and 150,000 houses have been fully constructed. Shah disclosed that Rs112 billion has been secured for the construction of 2.1 million houses, with an assurance of Rs548 billion. Addressing the impact of the largest housing initiative in the world, the CM noted that it has bolstered women’s empowerment, generated over one million jobs, and facilitated financial inclusion through 2 million bank accounts.

During the presentation, two documentaries were screened – one featuring Noor Khatoon from Thatta district, showcasing the process from receiving the first instalment to the completion of a resilient house, and another highlighting the transparent Management Information System (MIS) process, including tracking of each beneficiary in real-time. Health: The Chief Minister said that the biggest achievement of his government’s partnership with Child Life Foundation was that today every child in Sindh is within 30 minutes of world-class emergency care – 24/7 – free of charge.

He added that the model includes Modern Emergency Rooms in nine teaching hospitals of the province that are in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur. Tele-medicine network covering all Tehsils of Sindh where 24/7 consultation is provided by a Pediatric Specialist. Talking about the tangible impact, the CM said that more than one million children were provided emergency care in 2023-24.

Quoting a USA-based independent research report, the CM said that the mortality of critically ill pediatric patients coming to Sindh’s Emergency Rooms was much lower than in 19 similar countries (1.2pc vs 6.3pc). He said that for synergy, Child Life has partnered with other organizations such as NICVD, SIUT, SIEHS, PPHI, and Indus Hospital for greater impact. Mr Shah said that high-quality pediatric emergency room mortality significantly reduced across the province.

NICVD/SICVD: Talking about NICVD/SICVD, the chief minister said that it has established 29 chest pain units across the province, including 19 in Karachi, and 10 in rural areas of Sindh. He added that four new chest pain units would be added to the network including one at Nooriabad, Dadu, Shahdadkot and Islamkot.

He said that under Stroke IntervenstionProgram at NICVD Karachi, tando Mohammad Khan and Sukkur over 300 stroke intervention procedures have been done so far, totally free of cost. According to Mr Shah Mobile Diagnostic and Emergency Healthcare provides emergency healthcare services including laboratory testing and medicines; 26 Mobile Healthcare Units in the directorate of Mobile Diagnostic and Emergency Healthcare Directorate, and another 10 Mobile Units in the project. He said that the covering.

Districts were Tharparkar, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Sanghar, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacbobad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nosheroferoze and Khairpur. The CM said that 26 Mobile Units of the Directorate have treated 2,570,612 patients and conducted 549,013 medical tests in the last 5 years. 10 mobile units of the project have treated 93542 patients and conducted 27297 medical tests in the last year. These Mobile Healthcare Units were also instrumental in COVID-19 and flood / Rain emergencies. Four more Mobile Healthcare Units will be added this year.

JPMC: Talking about JPMC, Murad Ali Shah said that in 2018 550 bedded Surgical Complex and OPD, 120 bedded Psychiatry ward and OPD, 110 bedded neurology ward and OPD, New Ophthalmology OPD, Jinnah food complex, Extension of Emergency, Renovation of Neurosurgery, Morgue and Jamia Masjid were constructed/established.

The CM said that the equipment provided to JPMC includes two Cyberknife Units, Two Tomotherapy Units, an upgradation of Cobalt to Equinox, Radiology CT & MRI, Digital Mammography, Lithotripsy facility, Upgradation of Dialysis facility, Lab computerization and Surgical Robot. Shah also disclosed that he created 2025 new vacancies for doctors, nurses and paramedics and enhanced postgraduate slots to 803 and 650 house jobs.

Next 5-year plan for JPMC: Murad Ali Shah told the audience that his government in collaboration with the Patients’ Aid would establish a new 12 storied 600 bedded fully equipped Medical Tower with MICU, CCU, Cath Labs, Endoscopy and a dedicated Medical OPD Complex.

We would also establish a new six-storied Officers’ Ward with 60 fully equipped private rooms. New 10 storied fully equipped Accident & Emergency/Trauma Complex with dedicated Operation Theatres, Imaging section. Upgradation of Old Blood Bank building & renovation of Lab, Dental, Faciomaxillary & Plastic Surgery Units with dedicated Operation Theatres. Expansion of Radiation Oncology facility with upcoming cutting-edge technologies. Second Surgical Robot. PACS & HIMS with Artificial Intelligence for recording & research of patient data is also part of the plan.

SIUT’s Journey: The CM said that SIUT’s journey transformation has achieved many milestones in Urology, Nephrology and transplant. He added that a comprehensive healthcare system with 1500 beds, 82 departments and 3943 employees was in place.

Mr Shah said that SIUT’s eight centres were serving in Karachi, and the other four centres include two in Sukkur, Larkana and Shikarpur. He disclosed that from 2011 to 2024 3.7 million patients from all over Pakistan have been benefited. Murad Shah said that SIUT has the largest Dialysis Center which has provided dialysis to over 9,000 patients in 2023-24. He said that it has over 420 machines, a Dialysis system at nine premises, services round the clock in six shifts, performs more than 1500 sessions daily, and over 60 per cent of all dialysis in Sindh. The SIUT has performed 7226 liver transplants, including 1000 paediatric till this date.

Talking about Robotic Surgery at SIUT Karachi, the CM said that around 600 procedures has been performed since Jun 2017 on Da Vinci Robot in collaboration with Civil Hospital Karachi. In Sep 2021, SIUT acquired two CMR (UK) robots with the collaboration of the Sindh Government and a donation by SIUT. Two robots (simulator and wet lab) were donated by CMR. Over 2200 procedures done. Robotic Urology and Robotic General Surgery have also been performed.

Autism: Murad Shah said that the Sindh govt established Pakistan’s first and largest Autism Center at Orangi, Glistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi and then Gambat.

Education: The chief minister said that his government has not only upgraded the existing universities such as NED, Mehran University Jamshoro, and IBA Sukkur but established nine new universities including Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Govt College University Hyderabad, Shaheed Allah Bukhsh University ofArt, Design and Heritage Jamshoro, Arore University of Art Sukkur, Karachi Metropolitan University Karachi, University of Larkanao and others. He also showed pictures of various schools the Sindh government has established during the last 10 years.

Social Protection: The CM said that Rs. 12 billion have been allocated 2024-25 for social protection. Out ofRs12 a billion Rs 10 billion out allocated to the Sindh People’s Support Program aimed at providing monetary support to the people below the poverty line in Sindh. He said that hehas has also initiated a Project “The Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh” with an allocation of Rs48 billion, including Rs. 42,000 million from WB IDA and Rs.6300 million from Sindh government counterpart funding.

Shah said that the project will be implemented over five years (2023-2027). the project is launched in 15 districts, prioritizing those with the highest MPI Scores (poorest) in the first instance. The districts, in order of priority are: Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammed Khan, Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Kambar Shahdadkot, Tando Allahyar, Ghotki, Matiari, Shikarpur and then remaining districts will be targeted.

Peoples Bus Service: Murad Shah told the audience that a project of Intra-District peoples Bus Service has been launched for $44.275 million. There are 290 buses on feeder routes, including 11 in Karachi, two in Hyderabad, and one each in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad with a daily 125,000 ridership.

Shah said that Electric Vehicles have also been launched on feeder routes, currently 50 buses are operating on three routes in Karachi. Asia’s first-ever women-exclusive bus service aimed at improving female mobility has also been launched with 28 buses on five routes. The pink buses have 3500 ridership daily.

Women Agricultural workers: He also briefed the audience about the lining of 6,060 water courses for Rs17.9 billion, the Benazir Women Agricultural Workers support program, the provision of 10,000 kitchen gardening kits to poor female farmers, installation of solar pumps/Tube wells at a subsidised cost.

Sports: He also discussed sports & Youth Affairs in his presentation. He said Lyari Football Stadium, Gizri Football Stadium, Ibrahim Football Stadium, Jahangir Memorial Football Ground, Hockey stadiums in Sukkur, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Nawabshah, SportComplex GarhiKhero, Players Hostel and sports complex Mirpurkhas, Sports Stadium Thatta, STEVTA Sports Hall Hyderabad, Football Ground Tando Llahyar, and Saudabad Karachi. He also talked about the establishment of Youth centres at Jacobabad.

Karachi Development: Murad Ali Shah said that mega projects have been completed in Karachi. They include the construction of Mehran Highway and its stormwater drain, Gulbai to Y-junction road, mainHawksabay road, Machhli Chowk to KANUPP, and various others.

The CM also discussed projects like Safe City, Malir Expressway, Forensic lab, Peoples Solar Program, Benazir Mazdoor card and various other projects but `our critics are in the state of denial,” he lamented.