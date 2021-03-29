Murad reviews Rs. 13.5b uplift portfolio of health dept

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the Sindh health department to ensure completion of its ongoing 141 development schemes launched for Rs. 13.5 billion so health care facilities start operation in every nook and corner of the province.

“The COVID-19 situation has created financial constraints despite the fact the government has given priority to the health sector so that on-going schemes can be completed in the larger interest of the people of the province.” he said while presiding over a meeting to review progress of development schemes of the health department here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, SE Building Arshad Bhutto and others.

The meeting was told that the health department had 192 schemes with an allocation of Rs. 93273.567 million against which Rs. 32886.737 million had been utilized upto June 2020 and the throw-forward was Rs. 60386.830 million.

Out of 192 schemes 141 were on-going for which Rs. 23500 million had been allocated for current financial year and Rs. 4566.766 had been released while the utilization had been recorded at 36.11 percent or Rs. 1648.845 million.

The allocation for the 141 on-going schemes for 2020-21 was Rs. 13500 million against which Rs. 4565.954 million had been released and the utilization was 36.11 percent or Rs. 1648.845 million. Since the chief minister gave priority to the completion of the on-going schemes, therefore no funds have been released for 51 new schemes.

The chief minister was told that 72 schemes were likely to be completed by the end of current financial year.

Some of them were included establishment of Thalassemia Day Care Center at Dargah Jaral Shah, Larkana for Rs. 21.986 million, RHC at village Karejha Chandio, Naushehroferoze for Rs. 65.832 million, upgradation of BHU to RHC Phull, Naushehroferoze for Rs63.832 million, upgradation of BHC to RHC Fakir Faiz M. Bilalani, Mirpurkhas for Rs. 61.709 million, upgradation of BHU to RHC Wahi Pandhi, for Rs. 64.930 million, upgradation of three BHC to RHC in Kantio, Amrio, Veenjhniyari of Tharparkar district, upgradation of BHC to RHC in Janhero, Samaro and New Chhor of Umerkot.

Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur for Rs. 162 million, Establishment of Maternal & Child Health Care Center at Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro and various others.

The other schemes would be completed in the next financial year, include establishment of 25-bedded Trauma Center at Sindh Govt Lyari General Hospital, strengthening of Qattar Hospital, Orangi, establishment of Gastroenterology and Neuropsychiatry Unit at NICH, Karachi, establishment of Paeds Cardiac unit NICVD, Karachi, establishment of Cardiothoracic surgery department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, establishment of 50-bedded Medical & Surgical ICU and expansion of Casualty & OPD at CMC Larkana and various others. Chief Minister directed Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi to personally monitor completion of their 62 ongoing schemes.