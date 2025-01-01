Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh declared absconder in judicial complex attack case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared three PTI leaders absconders in case related to attack on judicial complex.

ATC Judge Tahira Abbas Sipra have declared Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib absconders for skipping hearings continuously.

He has also issued arrest warrants for Raja Basharat and others who were absent during today’s hearing.

The anti-terrorism court later adjourned the hearing till April 7 after marking the attendance of the suspects who attended the hearing.

It is recalled that the PTI leaders have been booked in two cases registered at Ramna police station.

