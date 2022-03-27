Murad says PPP mode in health sector is success story of his govt

KARACHI (NNI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that public private partnership in health sector has enable his government to reach nook and corner of the province, particularly the rural areas.

The Indus Hospital & Health Network is our valuable and most hardworking partner and we are planning to extend this partnership further.

This he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth biennial ICON 2022 organised by Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) here at a local hotel Mr Shah said that the IHHN for the resilience and courage it has repeatedly shown during these disruptive times. He added that he was ardent supporter of IHHN. “Over the years, I have had a special bond with Indus and always endeavored to contribute towards this remarkable institution,” he said and added throughout the ups and downs of COVID-19 especially, he was able to work closely with Indus and its leadership and always felt proud of, and truly comforted by the fact that we have the presence of Indus not only in Karachi but across Sindh and Pakistan too.

Mr Shah said that he has been informed of the astronomical numbers that the ICON 2022 conference was able to engage over 8,000 people from across the globe. “This success is exemplary of how Indus is recognized as a national Network with international impact and outreach,” he said and added in line with its theme this year, ICON 2022 featured numerous, highly informative workshops and sessions that not only defined the future of healthcare but in fact the core problem in healthcare delivery globally.

The CM said that the ICON 2022 also witnessed many shining stars in the form of enterprising, forward- looking healthcare professionals who triumphantly displayed themselves as the true reformers of healthcare. He added that as leaders, it was our duty to empower them, nurture them, support them and give them platforms such as ICON 2022 so that they could truly change the status quo of healthcare not only in Pakistan but also globally.

Murad Shah extended his sincere gratitude to, and acknowledge the collaborative efforts of all the organizers, leaders, experts and guests of ICON 2022 who were responsible for the success of the conference – Congratulations.

Looking towards the future, Mr Shah said that he proposed to Indus and Dr. Abdul Bari Khan to further strengthen the partnership with the Sindh government for the next conference. “As we take pride in Indus as a flagship institution of the Sindh province, serving the entire nation, I strongly feel that this conference should be seen as a true embodiment of the Sindh government and Indus’ partnership to be showcased across the region and in fact the globe,” he said.

The chief minister assured the IHHN that they would receive all the support from his government for this as well as for any other efforts because in the end, the Government of Sindh and Indus were united by the vision of the provision of high quality healthcare free of cost to all citizens of Sindh and Pakistan.

