Murad urges people to get vaccinated

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that the whole world is opening because they have vaccinated their people and we have 234 vaccination centers all over Sindh and I would suggest the people to get themselves vaccinated.

This he disclosed while addressing a press conference on coronavirus situation, here at CM House.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Dr Abul Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal Mahmood of Aga Khan hospital and Dr Sajjad Qaiser of PMA were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister talking about the COVID-19 new highs it has hit in Sindh said that last year Eidul Fitr was celebrated on May 24, 2020 and on that day, we had 846 cases and within 15 days after Eid the number of cases had increased to 3,036 on June 11, 2020 that constituted 30 percent detection rate. The CM said this year, Eidul Fitr was on May 13, 2021 and on that day, we had 1,232 cases and within eight days (May 22) the number of cases increased to 2135. “Our hospitals, particularly the Infection Disease Institute and Aga Khan have no beds for COVID patients.

Talking about PCR tests, he said that after Eidul fitr 2,809 tests have been conducted per million population because we want to assess the situation so that appropriate strategy could be made to protect our people. He added that during the last one-week the positive cases ratio has been recorded at 8.37 percent that was quite dangerous. The CM said that when Ramzan was started, the ratio of the cases was lower in Sindh than other provinces. As the month of Ramzan kept passing the number of cases went on increasing because inter-provincial transport services kept plying and moving passengers from one province to the other.

“Had it [transport] been banned for two weeks as was suggested by the Sindh government the pandemic would have been contained,” he deplored.Murad Ali Shah categorically said that in such a situation when cases of coronavirus were on the rise and death rate was also showing an upward trend, relaxation in the restrictions could not be considered. “We may impose more and strict restrictions, if the people dare to defy the SOPs,” he warned.

He said that marriage halls, expo halls, parks, Indoor Gyms, sports facilities, amusement parks, cinemas, beauty parlors, shrines and all tourist spots have been closed for next two weeks from Monday. “All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities have been closed all over Sindh till further orders,” he said and added transport has been allowed with 50 percent occupancy of their capacity.

Mr Shah said that shops, including supermarkets would operate from 6 am to 6 pm. “We would not allow supermarkets to operate under the pretext of having a pharmacy,” he said and added pharmacies at hospitals and as separate stores would operate round the clock. The restaurants would offer only take away and home delivery service.

”Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho said that more vaccinations were being procured to cover the entire population.

She added that mobile vaccinations units were being launched to cover elderly bed-ridden people.

Dr Faisal talking about developing magnetic power in the body after being vaccinated was a baseless narrative.

“This is something to misguide the people,” he said and urged people to get themselves vaccinated to stay safe and secure from the virus.

Dr Bari of Indus Hospital said that the UK variant was quite dangerous, and it affects so intensely. He added that people could be made secure if they were vaccinated.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad of PMA told the media that more restrictions should be imposed until the spread of the virus was contained. He suggested that every day at least five to six lacs people should be vaccinated.

The chief minister at the outset of his press conference strongly condemned the Israeli and India terrorism in Palestine and Kashmir respectively.