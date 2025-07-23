Murder suspect sent on 10-day remand in Quetta honour killing case

F.P. Report

QUETTA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta granted a 10-day physical remand of Sherbaz Satakzai, the key suspect in the murder of a woman and a man in the Degari area, to the Crime Investigation Wing.

Satakzai was produced before ATC Court No 1, where police requested additional remand for further interrogation.

The court approved the request and ordered his continued custody.

The shocking double murder took place three days before Eid ul Adha, when a man and a woman were killed in broad daylight.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media days later, sparking outrage. In response, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the incident, leading to several arrests.