Murderer convicted for death penalty twice

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: District and Session Judge Khyber Hidayat Ullah Khan has convicted murderer for death penalty twice for killing his wife and her alleged adored friend while imposed Rs1 million fine, on Thursday.

According to prosecution, Zewar Shah killed his wife along with her alleged beloved Muhammad Ullah on 14 November 2020 in the premises of Tirah police station while Assistant Sub-inspector has registered First Information Report on behalf state.

The deceased were 30 and 20 years of age respectively while murderer and deceased Muhammad Ullah cosine of each other, police had registered cases under Section 302 and 311 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Senior Public Prosecutor Shafi Ullah argued that daughter of murderer stated that her father had committed the offense while she is only eye witness of the killing. He added that eye witness was shifted to Women Crisis Center Hayatabad due to threat to her life. The prosecutor argued that crime was happened inside the home of murderer, so it is clear Zewar Shah had killed her wife and her beloved Muhammad Ullah in the name honor while claimed that all circumstantial evidences and evidence going against the culprit.

However, Zewar Shah’s counsel argued that neither her wife’s relative nor Muhammad Ullah family registered First Information Report then how can police nominating Zewar Shah as accused in the offense and requested for his acquittal.

District and Session Judge Khyber Hidayat Ullah Khan declared in decision that prosecution and police has successfully proved offense against Zewar Shah while convicted for death penalty twice and imposed Rs1 million fine to be paid to deceased’s relatives. It is worthy to mention that murder is convicted for death penalty in honor killing for first time.

Related