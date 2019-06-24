Murderer of minor Farishta arrested, confirms Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that the murderer of ten-year-old Farishta was arrested by police, on Monday

Awan confirmed the news in a series of tweet, “she thanked Almighty Allah for the arrest of Farisha’s murder and added that this is Naya Pakistan”.

“Awan said that giving exemplary punishment to the culprit of such detestable acts give new life to the society and help avert such incidents in future”.

She also thanked and appreciated Islamabad police’s for arresting the culprit of the despicable incident.

It must be noted that the body of Farishta was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterward.

On Saturday, in a major breakthrough, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin had claimed to have arrested main accused in Farishta killing case.