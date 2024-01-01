Murray bringing ‘fresh look’ to my game – Djokovic

BRISBANE (Agencies): Novak Djokovic has credited Andy Murray with “bringing a fresh look” to his game as he prepares for his first tournament since naming his long-time rival as his new coach.

Djokovic, the men’s record 24-time major winner, will begin his 2025 season at the Brisbane International against Australian Rinky Hijikata next week.

The Serb, 37, will be without Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who retired from tennis in August, in Brisbane before they unite prior to the Australian Open, which starts on 12 January.

“He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I’ve had. He knows the pros and cons of my game,” Djokovic said of Murray.

“He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters, and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it, I really do.

“I think he’s bringing a fresh look to my game and I’ll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I’m sure we’ll match very well.”

Djokovic announced in November that he will work with Murray until the conclusion of the Australian Open before making a decision on any longer-term partnership.

The Olympic gold medallist will aim to win his 100th ATP singles title in Brisbane before chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

Victory at Melbourne Park next month would see Djokovic, currently level with Margaret Court on 24, achieve the outright record for most Grand Slam titles.

Following a 2024 season in which Djokovic failed to win one of the four annual majors – only the second time that has happened since 2010 – he is planning a busier schedule in 2025 after dropping to world number seven.

“I’m planning to play a few more tournaments than I did last season,” Djokovic said.

“Hopefully the level is also going to go up and as a consequence I’ll be able to hopefully win a few tournaments and get my ranking higher.”