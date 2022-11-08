Murree Road blocked as PTI’s protest paralyses Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday blocked Murree Road at Shamsabad in Rawalpindi as part of the protest against attack on party chairman Imran Khan.

Citizens faced difficulties due to the closure of the road from both sides. The PTI workers encamped on the road. Schools in Rawalpindi tehsil remained closed on Tuesday due to the PTI sit-in. Patients who were going to Benazir Bhutto Hospital faced a lot of difficulties, for they were forced to walk many kilometres due to the closure of the road. The PTI workers were raising slogans against the government. It is to be noted here that the PTI continued their protest for the consecutive second day on Tuesday against the attack on party chairman Imran Khan. The Islamabad police also issued a traffic alert.

In a letter to the interior secretary and the chief commissioner, the federal police Tuesday sought permission to clear the motorway leading to the airport. It was stated in the letter that the Islamabad Airport was one of the important facilities, and the routes leading to and from the airport are very important. “Any untoward incident can cause disrepute for the country,” it emphasised. It was learnt that after the protest and blockage of roads by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, the administration decided to clear the airport road and the motorway in any case. “The arrival and departure of international delegations at the airport continues, and it will not allow to be affected at any cost,” it was decided.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Islamabad police said that M2 Motorway from Islamabad was closed for traffic, adding that Murree Road was closed on both sides from Shamsabad. “Besides, traffic is normal on all roads of Islamabad. Faizabad, Srinagar Highway, Motorway Link Road and Airport Link Road are open for traffic. Traffic is also flowing normally on Islamabad Expressway and GT Road,” he stated.

“The entrance to the Red Zone from the Express and Nadra chowks of Islamabad has been closed. Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used to enter and exit the Red Zone,” he added. It is to be noted here that the protest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers continued on M2 Motorway for the second day on Tuesday. The protesters burnt tyres. They also set bushes and trees on both sides of the motorway on fire.

Citizens faced great problems due to the closure of the motorway. There were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the motorway. It also merits a mention here that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum had Monday announced a sit-in on the motorway for three days.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers blocked several points leading to the federal capital from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday issued a new traffic plan.

A spokesperson for the ICT police said that people should avoid taking the route to Islamabad from M-2 motorway, and Shamsabad, Rawalpindi to Murree road as these routes have been closed for all kinds of traffic from both sides. The official further said that commuters can use the Margalla Road, and Ayub Chowk and Serena Road for entrance to the Red Zone.

He further said that the Faizabad interchange, Srinagar Highway, motorway link road, airport link road, and Murree Expressway are open for all kinds of traffic. The Islamabad Expressway and IJP roads are also open for all kinds of traffic. Traffic coming from GT road to Margalla Point has been diverted on to alternative routes, while the traffic of GT Road coming from Rawalpindi has been diverted from Chungi 26 to Srinagar Highway.

Related