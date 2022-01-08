Murree tragedy: Police ASI Naveed Iqbal pleaded for help in last voice message

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Naveed Iqbal, who died along with other members of the family including children, pleaded for help in his last voice message to his colleague.

The entire nation is saddened by the deaths of people in Murree, a popular tourist destination of Pakistan due to heavy snowfall and severe cold.

Meanwhile, a police ASI Naveed along with his three children were also among the people who died in Murree while awaiting help.

The ASI stationed at Kohsar police station was visiting Muree along with family but eventually killed along with his wife and children in a car at Guldana Road.

Local media has obtained the voice message of ASI Naveed in which he can be heard asking his colleague to check on the crane as they had been trapped in snow for the past 18 hours. He also asked how many more hours they would have to wait for the crane to reach.

The ASI also said to his colleague in the voice message that they would also have some hope if the crane starts working, adding that we are worried.

On the other hand, IG Islamabad in his statement said that the wife and second son of deceased ASI were present at their house in Islamabad. Naveed Iqbal, a resident of Chakwal was stationed at the Kohsar Police Station.

IG Islamabad Ahsan Younas said that the law enforcement agency stands by the family in this crucial time.