Murtaza condemns arrest of Ali Moosa Gilani

F.P. Report

Karachi: Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Spokesperson of Sindh Governments, has said that the arrest of PPP leader Ali Moosa Gilani is a proof of bewilderment of Punjab government. He said in his statement that Niazi gang is playing the role of Gestapo for the opponents and Punjab government should immediately release Ali Moosa Gilani and end the false cases.

He also said that The Niazi government’s ruthless actions left no stone unturned in defaming the country. We are being punished for public protests in the form of arrests and false cases.