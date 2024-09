F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has been appointed spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In statement issued by the official X account of the PPP, it was stated that Murtaza Wahab was appointed as the spokesperson for Bilawal.

It should be noted that Barrister Murtaza Wahab has previously been the administrator of Karachi, Sindh law adviser, information adviser and spokesperson for chief minister Sindh.