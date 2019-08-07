Murtaza Wahab govt flays scrapping of article 370 by India

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Spokesman of Sindh Government and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Sindh Government strongly condemned the Indian aggressing across the Line of Control and revocation of Article 370.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was am unlawful act. He said this while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday. The Adviser said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first person to raise the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations. Following that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kept on raising their voice for fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people vigorously, he added.

He said that the people of Sindh completely supported the struggle of Kashmiris for plebiscite. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that to nominate Deputy Speaker of the provincial Assembly as acting Governor even in presence of the Speaker of the Assembly by the President was the violation of the constitution of the country.

The Adviser clarified that the constitution of Pakistan was quite clear on the issue as its article 104 said that in the absence for the Governor Speaker of the provincial assembly would be the acting Governor. He said that someone had misguided the President on the nomination of acting governor. Our constitution explicitly articulate the unless the court of law disqualified the speaker he could be nominated as acting Governor, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that since the deputy speaker belonged to legal profession thats why he himself avoided the violation of the constitution. The Adviser said that it was not mandatory for the Governor to stay in the Governor House similarly as the incumbent Prime Minister announced earlier that he would not reside in the PM House. Alike it was not required by law that Agha Siraj Durrani should stay at Governor House as acting Governor, he said. He said that the Sindh government as well as the deputy speaker herself had expressed their serious reservation over the decision.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that when the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly was present in Karachi the President should have nominated him as the acting Governor.

The Adviser said that the President should withdraw his notification as Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was the acting Governor. He said that Agha Siraj Durrani had yet not been convicted by any of the courts of law and he was defending himself over the allegations levelled against him.