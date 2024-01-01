Musadik invites Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan’s energy, petroleum sectors

ISLAMABAD (APP) : Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Friday invited Chinese enterprises, especially those from Shaanxi province, to invest in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors.

In his opening remarks at China (Shaanxi)-Pakistan Conference for Economic and Trade Cooperation on the sidelines of the 8th Silk Road International Expo at Xi’an Shaanxi Province, China he said: “Top companies from Pakistan specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream petroleum and coal companies were looking to work with Shaanxi Companies to collaborate through investment, joint ventures and technology transfer said a news release received here.

He highlighted that this was a part of Pakistan’s broader effort to attract foreign direct investment to bolster infrastructure and energy production, areas crucial for the country’s socioeconomic development.

He underscored efforts to deepen provincial-level cooperation, focusing on enhancing B2B linkages across sectors such as mining, petroleum and energy, and technology.

The Minister said that the 8th Silk Road International Expo was not just a celebration of trade and investment; it was a celebration of the spirit of cooperation that defines the relationship between Pakistan and China.

The minister noted that the Belt and Road Initiative and its flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, were not only infrastructure projects but platforms for peace, prosperity and development for the entire world.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working together to create shared growth, sustainable development, and enduring friendship, based on win-win cooperation.

The minister thanked the Government of China and the Provincial Government of Shaanxi for partnering and organizing the conference on the sidelines of 8th Silk Road International Expo.

He also thanked the Shaanxi Government for inviting Pakistan as the Guest Country of Honor and for the facilitation in setting up the Pakistan Pavilion at the expo.

He underlined the significance of Xian and Shaanxi provinces as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched by President Xi Jinping. “

Dr. Musadik Malik said that Pakistan’s participation in the expo was a tangible follow-up to the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Xi’an earlier this year.

“Our long-standing friendship and strategic partnership is forged in a high degree of mutual trust, mutual benefit and mutual support. We are resolved to further our ironclad relationship with China in energy, economy, investment, trade and other areas “ he said.

The Minister highlighted the strong and expanding partnership between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized the importance of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which remains central to Pakistan’s growth strategy.