Musadiq expresses concern over David Fenton’s hiring by PTI as lobbyist in US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the hiring of David Fenton, founder of the anti-nuclear programme in the world, by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as a lobbyist to improve its image and relations with the United States of America.

Addressing a news conference here, he said it was beyond his understanding why PTI chairman Imran Khan hired David Fenton, who was known as the founder of the denuclearization programme in the world.

“How strange it is that Imran Khan, who had access to state secrets as prime minister, hired such a person (David Fenton) whose goal in life was to weaken and even end Pakistan’s nuclear programme,” he said.

The minister cast serious doubt on the hiring of David Fenton’s Company, saying behind the scene motives could be against the national interest of Pakistan.

Nowadays, he said, a secret video attributed to Netflix, a streaming service, was being circulated in WhatsApp groups, which was against the PML-N leadership and Pakistan. Dr Musadik questioned who was behind this video when Netflix had denied any link with it, saying “we have nothing to do with it (video).”

The minister alleged that Imran Khan was using foreign funds he received for the party to advance the anti-state agenda for personal gains.

Regarding the provision of gas to consumers, Musadik Malik assured that the gas availability during this winter season would be better as compared to the previous year.

He said the government was making all out efforts in this regard. He said the government had arranged two additional LNG Cargoes for January and February as compared to last year.

He said the Prime Minister had also directed to arrange more LNG cargoes to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

The Minister said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, PARCO and PSO had also been directed to procure LPG keeping in view of the gas situation.

He said the SNGPL would sell LPG cylinders this year in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while SSGC would be purchasing an additional twenty thousand tons of LPG.

Musadik Malik also asked the people to use efficient gas appliances to avoid the wastage of gas.

He said the Prime Minister had directed to prepare a mega plan for the energy sector which is aimed at taking the country towards self-reliance and bringing down the prices of energy. (APP)