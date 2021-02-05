Mushaal demands international community to help get Kashmiris their right to self-determination

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, wife of JKLF leader Yasin Malik, on Friday again demanded the international community to help get Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“Freedom from Indian subjugation is the basic right of the people of Kashmir,” she said and added thousands of Kashmiri youth had been whisked away by the Indian authorities in the occupied territory. “India’s future is bleak,” she prophesied.

In her video message, Mushal said Kashmir was the only region in the world which was becoming the largest graveyard on planet earth. She said she was thankful to the Pakistani nation for standing by Kashmiris in their struggle for independence.

“Every year, on February 5, the people of Pakistan by expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris gives this message to the world they will remain with their brethren till they win their freedom,” she commented.