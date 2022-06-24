Mushaal lauds UK MPs, MAPIM for raising voices against Yasin’s unfair trial

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik lauded members of the British parliament and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) who demanded immediate intervention to check the travesty of justice and unfair trial against Yasin Malik and condemned Narendra Modi for turning India into a state terrorist.

Mushaal, who is Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, said in a statement on Friday that Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been under sieged for the last seven-decade, where all civil liberty and human dignity have been trampled with impunity by fascist Indian forces.

She said that it was encouraging that the world gradually realised the gravity of the situation and voices were being raised from various parts of the world from time to time against the unabated brutality and state terrorism by Indian occupation authorities in the valley. Mushaal said that the letter by British members of Parliament Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Khalid Mahmood and Mohammad Yasin to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MAPIM’s public statement regarding the continued bloodbath in IIOJK and the unfair and biased trial of Yasin was praiseworthy. She lamented that Kashmir has been turned into a garrison city and a living hell for the people, as Indian state terrorism has rendered 22,944 Kashmiri women widowed from January 1989 to 31 May 2022.

The hurriyat leader stated that the world must not forget the trauma Kashmiri widows and half-widows were enduring.

She said that the fascist government trumpeted the mantra of normalcy in the valley; however, the gravity of the situation could be judged that 11 youth were gunned down during the last three days.

The chairperson said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing continuously for the last over seven-decade but unfortunately, the world at large observed criminal silence in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that British MPs in their joint letter demanded that the UK government should use its special relationship with India to ensure a peaceful solution to the Kashmir conflict, besides advocating for fair treatment of Yasin Malik and others’ prisoners. Separately, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, President MAPIM in a public statement demanded the release of Yasin Malik and the imposition of sanctions against India.

Mushaal said that all international agencies should put pressure on India through political and trade sanctions to revoke its draconian laws used to incarcerate and torture Kashmir political dissenters.

The chairperson urged that the UN, EU and OIC should force India to release Yasin Malik and ensure a just solution to the Kashmir dispute as per the UN-agreed formula.