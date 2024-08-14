Mushaal Mullick questions basis of India’s independence celebrations amid Kashmir issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has questioned the legitimacy of India’s Independence Day celebrations, given its actions in Kashmir.

In a message on India’s Independence Day, Mushaal Mullick criticised India for celebrating its freedom while it had been oppressing Kashmiris for the past 78 years.

She highlighted the denial of the right to freedom for the Kashmiri people and lamented the loss experienced by countless mothers who have lost their children due to the ongoing conflict.

She called on the international community to question India about the basis on which it celebrated its independence while continuing to suppress the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.