Mushaal writes to Modi, urges release of Yasin

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization (PCO), Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging him to urgently release her husband and Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and show a sense of magnanimity and fairness towards the fragile health condition of detained leader Yasin.

Mushaal Mullick wrote that her Husband, Muhammad Yasin Malik, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, one of the most powerful peaceful leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is currently jailed in solitary confinement in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

She said Yasin Malik has been undergoing a fast unto death since July 22 against denial of justice and fair trial where he has been denied the right to personal appearance in the ongoing trial is in complete contravention of legal and democratic norms.

Mushaal wrote that with his fast-deteriorating health condition due to years of incarcerations, tortures and multiple ailments, Yasin Malik has been put on intravenous fluids in a Delhi Hospital where he is battling for life.

“My husband had informed the court that he had moved an application to the State of India seeking his personal appearance in the court trials for cross examination and a fair trial but unfortunately his request was not entertained,” she deplored.

Therefore, the PCO Chairperson said, due to no response from the Indian government, he was left with no legal recourse and he eventually took the decision of going on a hunger strike unto death from 22nd July 2022.

“I request Mr. Narendra Modi to take personal interest in this matter urgently and show sense of magnanimity and fairness towards the fragile health condition of Yasin. The spirit or compassion, justice and unbiased introspection should define the prompt response of the Indian State,” she added.

Mushaal stated in her letter that Yasin Malik had been leading a peaceful political struggle for the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades following all international norms, treaties, Geneva Conventions, United Nations resolutions and struggling day and night for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute where Government of India has officially taken him onboard in the past. His struggle is for the people of his land to live in peace, harmony and liberty.

The Hurriyat leader said, since he is an Icon for non-violent struggle and peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute, God forbid if anything untoward happened to him during his incarceration, the sole responsibility of his killing will fall upon the State of India.

He must be allowed the right to live with dignity and be given justice before it’s too late, she added. Meanwhile, Pakistan called the Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’ A) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and made a strong demarche over the rapidly deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik.

“A letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister from Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik, seeking her husband’s immediate release from prison in view of his precarious health condition that aggravated after his decision to go on a hunger-strike earlier this month, was also handed over to the Cd’A”, a Foreign Office statement issued in Islamabad said.