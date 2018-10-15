Musharaf wants to appear before court in treason case, says counsel

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lawyer of former dictator, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf informed a special court that his client is ready to appear before the court in person to clarify the position in the treason case filed against him.

During the hearing, Lawyer Salman Safdar told the special court that Musharraf does not want to record his statement via video link but wants to appear in person before the court.

Upon this, the prosecution witness stated that Musharraf had wasted the opportunity to record his statement under Section 342.

CJ LHC Justice Yawar pointed out that Musharraf had submitted a medical certificate issued by American Hospital in Dubai.

When the judge stated that doctors had to re-examine Musharraf’s health, the former president’s counsel responded that his client’s health was still the same and tests pertaining to his heart are being conducted.

If the court gives time, I can obtain further details, he argued.

Former president is also facing a probe regarding the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and the chief justice, Mian Saqib Nisar had approved all the conditions put forth by Musharraf for return.

