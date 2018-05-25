Musharaf will have to face the treason case: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified prime minister, Nawaz Sharif ha said that the former dictator General Pervez Musharaf will have to face the treason case and adding that he will not be spared in the case.

Nawaz Sharif said this while talking to reporters on Friday outside accountability court. PML-N supermo maintained that the trial will be completed and if it not today than in the coming future as we will continue to follow the case.

He said Musharaf was showing his muscles to the parliament in the past and now he is hiding from the law and living abroad which shows the courage of the former military ruler.

Regarding Imran Khan’s politics, former premier claimed that Imran Khan is licking after spitting and adding that he took full benefit of the privileges of that parliament whom he had cursed earlier.

Talking about caretaker prime minister, Sharif said that the matter will be shifted to the parliament if no consensus is made between the opposition and government.

