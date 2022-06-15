Musharraf may be flown home from UAE

ABU DHABI (Agencies): Former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf should be brought back from exile in the UAE after his family revealed he has no hope of recovery, the military has said. The National Abu Dhabi reported on Wednesday revealing Gen Musharraf has been critically ill in hospital suffering from amyloidosis and his family says his organs are failing.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the military, once led by Gen Musharraf, has been in contact with his family and offered to transport him home from the UAE if requested. His return has been backed by his old rival Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister who was ousted and sent into exile by Gen Musharraf in 1999.

