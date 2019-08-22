Musharraf treason case: Court nominates new defence counsel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Thursday nominated Advocate Raza Bashir as the defence counsel in the treason case against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-judge Special Court — headed by Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Tahira Safdar, and comprised Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Kareem — heard the case against former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pervez Musharraf.

During the proceedings, the Ministry of Law and Justice recommended 14 advocates to defend the former army chief, in line with Section 9 of the Criminal Law Special Court Act 1976.

The court asked the ministry to issue a notification assigning Bashir to the case within three days.

The nomination was necessary as Musharraf’s own counsel cannot appear in his absentia.

The lawyer nominated by the court will respond to the court’s 342 question on behalf of the former president.

Raza Bashir will get a fee of Rs1.5 million for responding to the 342 questions and he would be given Rs30,000 TA/DA for every hearing, which would be paid by the ministry of law and justice.