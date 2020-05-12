Mushtaq picks Imran, Miandad as his dream Captain, Vice-captain pair

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has picked 1992 World Cup Winning Captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Javed Miandad as his dream pair of Test Skipper and vice-captain saying any player would love to play under their leadership.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked fans to share their favorite captain and vice-captain pair in PCB’s digital campaign and Mushtaq, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad, said that he would love to play under the leadership of Imran Khan and Javed Miandad as his deputy.

“Imran knew what to do at any stage of the game. He was always ten overs ahead than the other captains against him. He was a brave leader and always led from the front to absorb all the pressure. He also knew when and how to use his players,” a private news channel quoted him as saying.

Imran Khan in his cricketing career made 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in 88 Tests while scored 3,709 runs and bagged 182 wickets in 175 ODIs. Mushtaq further said that Miandad was street smart and his combination with Imran was lethal.

“Miandad was brave and street smart who would contribute with his tactical understanding of game. Imran and Miandad are lethal captain and vice captain combination. Any player would love to play under their leadership,” he said.

Miandad played 124 Test matches, batting in 189 innings. His aggregate of 8,832 Test runs was a Pakistani record until Younis Khan broke it in 2015.