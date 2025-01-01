Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tech CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, according to a source familiar with planning for the event.

The chief executives of Tesla, Amazon and Meta will be featured prominently at Trump’s swearing-in, sitting with the Republican’s Cabinet nominees and other elected officials, according to NBC News, which first reported their attendance.

Representatives for the company executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bezos’ Amazon and Zuckerberg’s Meta are among the companies that have donated to Trump’s inauguration, each giving $1 million. Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX and X, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help elect Trump in November.