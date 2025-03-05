Musk Calls for Democratic Transition in Ukraine, Suggests Zelensky Could Face Corruption Probe

March 5, 2025 – Elon Musk has suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should allow for a peaceful transition of power once the Russia-Ukraine war ends, in exchange for avoiding a money laundering investigation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk agreed with a comment that Zelensky might lose an election once the war concludes and face possible investigations into alleged corruption. Musk added that Zelensky should be offered amnesty in a neutral country for a peaceful transition back to democracy.

Musk’s remarks come after a heated exchange between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump last Friday, where Trump criticized Zelensky for refusing diplomacy with Russia. Trump also accused the Ukrainian leader of prolonging the war and risking World War III.

Some US lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Lindsey Graham, have suggested that Zelensky should resign. However, Zelensky maintains he has strong support in Ukraine and has even hinted at stepping down if it means Ukraine could join NATO.

Source: Associated Press