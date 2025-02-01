Musk Claims Bureaucratic Overhaul Is Eliminating Fraud, Offers No Evidence

Washington, D.C. (February 12, 2025) – Elon Musk, tasked by President Trump with cutting government spending, defended his sweeping reforms while facing criticism over transparency. Without presenting evidence, Musk asserted that his team had uncovered widespread fraud in federal agencies.

His Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) has already implemented drastic measures, including mass layoffs and budget freezes, sparking legal challenges and opposition from Democrats. Critics argue that Musk’s reforms are being carried out in secrecy, bypassing standard oversight mechanisms.

“We’re eliminating waste and inefficiency,” Musk told reporters, dismissing concerns over his agency’s lack of accountability. Meanwhile, opponents warn that his moves could destabilize critical government functions.

Source: The New York Times