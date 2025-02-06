Musk Seizes Key U.S. Agencies, Reshaping Washington Power Dynamics

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 – In a stunning consolidation of power, Elon Musk has taken control of two major U.S. government agencies, granting him unprecedented influence over the nation’s 2.2-million-member federal workforce. The move marks a dramatic shift in Washington’s power structure, positioning the billionaire entrepreneur at the heart of a sweeping transformation of government operations.

A close ally of President Donald Trump, Musk has wasted no time in executing the administration’s aggressive cost-cutting agenda, aimed at streamlining the federal bureaucracy. In just two weeks, his rapid ascent has reshaped the political landscape, cementing his status as a dominant force in Washington policymaking