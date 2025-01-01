Musk’s X sees partial recovery after outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

(Reuters): Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States, according to an outage tracking website.

Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 10,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

In May, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said he’ll resume working ’24/7′ at his companies.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” Musk had said in an X post.

“As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made,” he added.

Earlier in March, Musk had blamed a cyberattack after a similar outage at X.