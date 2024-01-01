Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan endorse Trump

DUBAI: Prominent Muslim leaders were invited by former US President Donald Trump on Saturday during a campaign rally in Michigan to announce their support for the Republican candidate.

Trump was joined onstage by what his campaign described as “prominent leaders of Michigan’s Muslim community” to encourage Muslim and Arab American to endorse him in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The former president also said that he was banking on “overwhelming support” from these voters in the state, according to CNN.

“They could turn the election one way or the other,” Trump said of the Arab and Muslim communities, who are critical of US support for Israel in its war on Gaza.

On stage, the Muslim leaders cited Trump’s commitment to ending conflicts.

“We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi told the crowd.

Alzuhairi described Trump as the “peace” candidate.

“The bloodshed has to stop all over the world. And I think this man can make that happen.”

Trump said that Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the country want a “stop to the endless wars and a return to peace in the Middle East.”

“That’s all they want,” he said.

The endorsement of Trump by Muslim and Arab communities would be a notable shift by Michigan’s Muslim community, who have traditionally aligned with the Democrats.

