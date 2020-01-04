Muslim congresswomen condemns Trump actions in Middle East

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Two recently elected Muslim Congresswoman have warned Washington on Friday of the impact a war with Iran might have after US strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani yesterday.

Both the congresswomen took to Twitter to criticise US President Donald Trump for his “reckless” decision.

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said that US citizens cannot stay silent as the “lawless president recklessly moves it closer to yet another unnecessary war”.

She added that such a war would put innocent lives at risk within the US and across the globe.

“Congress alone has the authority to declare war, and we must reclaim our responsibility and say no to war with Iran,” said the democrat lawmaker from the state of Michigan.

While, Congresswomen Ilhan Omar also warned of the “rhetoric” that would lead the US to war with Iran and asked the US citizens “not to fall for it”.

“They’re going to accuse anyone who cautions against war of ‘siding with our enemies’ or ‘supporting terrorists’,” said the democrat. She added that this was the exact rhetoric that got Washington involved in the War in Iraq.

Member of the Democratic party in the US have criticised the strike and fear that a war with Iran was on the cards after the Firday’s killing of the Iranian commander.

The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani’s “killing,” after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy. Declaring three days of mourning across the country, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

The US had announced on Friday that it had killed the commander of the Iranian Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad’s international airport, which also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.