Muslim scholars union condemns Quran burning in Sweden

Monitoring Desk

DOHA: The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, the Doha-based union lamented violations against Muslims and their holy sites and books in a number of European and Asian countries.

“We did not hear any condemnation of these acts from different groups that claim defending freedoms and respect of symbols, religions and holy sites, or an action by these countries against those who carry out these heinous and aggressive acts,” the union said.

On Thursday, the Danish far-right group Hard Line (Stram Kurs) burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in heavily Muslim neighborhood in Stockholm.

The burning came after the same far-right group burned a copy of the Quran last month in the southern Sweden city of Malmo.

Violence in the aftermath of the burning left several police officers injured, and at least 10 people were arrested. Police also banned group leader Rasmus Paludan from entering Sweden for two years.

The IUMS called on the European countries to take measures to “prevent these provocations and violations” and to “prohibit racism and hatred against Islam or any other religion.”

Courtesy: (AA)