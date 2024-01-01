Muslim Votes Matter: DMV Imams Urge Political Action for Global Justice

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: In the weeks following the U.S. election, mosques across the DMV area have resonated with a powerful and unified message: “Muslim Votes Matter.” During the past two Friday sermons, local Imams passionately addressed their congregations, emphasizing the significance of Muslim participation in shaping American policies, both domestic and foreign.

The Imams highlighted the role Muslims played in recent elections, pointing out the growing recognition of their voting power. “Your votes have already started to shape the narrative,” one Imam declared, citing close races where Muslim voters tipped the balance. “This is proof that our voices matter—not just in securing our rights here but in influencing foreign policies that affect our brothers and sisters abroad.”

Drawing examples from global crises, the Imams spoke about Gaza, Kashmir, the plight of Uighur Muslims in China, and conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan. They reminded the congregation that these struggles are not distant from their responsibilities as American Muslims. “When you see atrocities in the lands you or your ancestors migrated from, it is your duty to speak up,” the Imam urged. “Raise these issues with your local representatives. Remind them that you supported their campaigns, and you expect them to champion justice and change.”

The sermons were a call to action, urging Muslims to leverage their growing political influence to advocate for global human rights. The message was clear: Muslim votes in America are not just a statement of presence but a potential force for shaping U.S. foreign policy. “If we are silent, nothing changes,” the Imam concluded. “But if we unite, if we speak, if we vote, we can help bring justice to the oppressed everywhere.”

It is also pertinent to mention here that the recent concert of Jenniffer Lopez in Saudi Arabia also came in the discussion and the Imam said that no country has the right to dictate us about Islam because the Quran is enough to teach Muslims everything about Islam.