Muslims are happy in China, says Abdul Khabeer Azad

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of the Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of the historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore, has said that the way all minorities, including Muslims, are being taken care of in China is commendable and western media is spreading negative propaganda.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural and information centre in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor and Malik Tariq Awan were also present on the occasion.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the Muslims of Xinjiang Province of China have an important role in the development of China.

Allama Iqbal also mentioned Kashgar in his poetry and he thinks that Xinjiang province is also related to rich tourism and culture.

In response to a question, he said that the Western media is presenting a wrong picture about Chinese Muslims. People visiting China told us that Muslims have all rights, mosques are inhabited and Chinese Muslims are very happy and Living the best life.

He hoped that a delegation of Pakistani scholars would soon visit Xinjiang to meet the Muslims in person.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad added that Pak-China friendship is eternal and the people of both countries are proud of it.

He said that the relationship between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Xinjiang is also strong while trade between Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashgar will have a significant impact on the region.

The people of Pakistan will achieve economic growth through the CPEC project.

The chairman of the Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee also lauded the establishment of China Window in Peshawar and said that this type of centres will promote friendship between both countries.

Earlier, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, visited various galleries of China Window and got acquainted with Chinese culture.