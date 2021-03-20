Must prioritize PRC as pacing challenge for U.S, says Hicks

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks commented on Saturday, Strategic competition is a defining feature of the 21st century. This competition was not preordained or inevitable, but it was certainly predictable.

In its 1997 Quadrennial Defense Review, the Defense Department opined that the United States is the world’s only superpower today, and it is expected to remain so throughout the 1997-to-2015 period, Hicks added.

He gave this statement while addressing the National War College. He added that in the period beyond 2015, there is the possibility that a regional great power or global peer competitor may emerge. The document then explicitly called out Russia and China as having the potential to be such competitors.

During the Obama administration, the department joined with the rest of the national security community in undertaking a rebalance or pivot to Asia. More recently, the 2018 National Defense Strategy and the 2019 Commission on the National Defense Strategy, of which I was a member, highlighted the growth of the People’s Liberation Army’s capabilities and helped crystallize a bipartisan consensus around the defense challenge, he added.

Regarding China, he remarked that Beijing has demonstrated increased military competence and a willingness to take risks, and it has adopted a more coercive and aggressive approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

In 2020 alone, over a host of issues, Beijing escalated tensions between itself and a number of its neighbors, including Australia, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, he said.

It was involved in an armed confrontation with India along the line of actual control which resulted in the loss of life on both sides and further tightened its grip on Hong Kong, including by instituting an oppressive national security law, he said.

The PRC’s actions constitute a threat to regional peace and stability, and to the rules-based international order on which our security and prosperity and those of our allies depend, Hicks stated.

President Biden recently released his interim National Security Strategic Guidance, which highlights the PRC’s increasing assertiveness, Deputy Secretary remarked.

He further mentioned that the interim guidance notes that Beijing is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.

To advance the interests of the American people and our democracy, the United States must be able to compete for the future of our way of life across all these dimensions. For the United States military, that will often mean serving as a supporting player to diplomatic, economic, and other soft power tools, he said.

It will also require the U.S. to demonstrate the will and capability to credibly deter PRC aggression. As Secretary Austin said earlier this week, during his visit to Japan, the U.S. Military, along with its allies and partners, must have the capability to outmatch the PLA, Hicks added.

Making room for new capabilities will require difficult choices. Where the nation’s security needs are no longer being met, the department will work closely with Congress to phase out systems and approaches optimized for an earlier era, he mentioned.

Secretary Austin and I are determined to work with military and civilian leaders in the department, and with key partners in the interagency, on Capitol Hill, and in the private and research sectors to get after these questions, Hicks assured.

He further remarked that a second reason I am confident we can deter adversaries effectively is this administration’s commitment to strengthening perhaps the United States’ greatest asymmetric advantage, our alliances and partnerships.

The ability of the United States to pursue common economic and security goals with other nations is the cornerstone of our success, which is why rivals are attempting actively to undermine trust in us, Hicks added.

Deputy Secretary added that a role and use of the U.S. military must be clearly connected to the will of the American people. Civilian control of the military, and unity of department action in accordance with it, is vital to our success.

I have also established subordinate governance forums on defense strategy and defense innovation, and will leverage existing bodies like the Nuclear Weapons Council to help drive civilian and uniformed leaders to build firm foundations for enduring change, Hicks mentioned.

Democrats and Republicans alike recognize that the Department of Defense should and must prioritize the PRC as the pacing challenge for the United States, he said.