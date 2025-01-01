Mustafa Amir murder: Accused refuses confession

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Police produced prime accused Armaghan before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court for confessional statement in Mustafa Amir murder case hearing on Saturday.

The accused refused to confess the crime after which the court dismissed petition for confessional statement under section 164. Court said that the statement under 164 could not be recorded owing to the mental condition of the accused.

Armaghan in his statement said that he killed Mustafa Amir over personal dispute. “I didn’t pre-plan the murder,” he said. “It was a sudden act,” Armaghan stated. “You will be sent to jail if you confess the crime or not,” the court said.

“I don’t want confess any crime,” accused Armaghan said. “Police has used ‘black magic’ on me, owing to which I feel pain in the body,” accused said. “I didn’t kill Mustafa Amir, left him in the car only to set the front portion of the vehicle on fire,” he said. “I had left the matter of Mustafa Amir to God,” he said.

After a while, accused said that he didn’t directly kill the victim. “It was in his fate to die, I had a little part in it,” Armaghan added. Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.