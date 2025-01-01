Mustafa Amir murder case: SHO, IO suspended

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi police have made significant progress in the Mustafa Amir murder case, suspending SHO and Investigation Officer Derakhshan for conducting a poor investigation and failing to file the case in time.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has accepted police requests regarding the case. Authorities have approached the court for the remand of the accused, Armaghan, and have also challenged the FIR orders against the raiding team.

The court has scheduled the hearing for February 17, with a two-member bench set to review the petitions.

Sindh Prosecutor General Muntazir Mehdi emphasized the gravity of the case, stating that sending the suspect to jail before the investigation even began was against the principles of justice. The prosecution has filed four petitions, all of which will be heard on Monday.

In a breakthrough, forensic results confirmed that the DNA of the deceased matched his mother’s. Police had collected blood samples from the carpet at Armaghan’s residence, and initial reports have verified that the blood belongs to Mustafa Amir.

The suspect, Shiraz, reportedly admitted during interrogation that the victim was tortured for three hours. Further forensic analysis of the blood, hair, and other evidence is expected in the coming days.

Additionally, a copy of the FIR filed by Hub police has surfaced. The report states that on the evening of January 11, authorities received information about a burning vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered a charred body inside. The case was registered at Hub Dureji police station under government supervision.

The investigation is ongoing, with more updates expected soon.