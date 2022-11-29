Mustafa gets four silver medals in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Asian Powerlifting Gold Medallist Mustafa Faran Baig won laurels for Pakistan by winning four silver medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Championships at Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday.

Powerlifters from 43 countries of Commonwealth Nations including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand & Wales are taking part in the mega event.

Mustafa was the lone Powerlifter from Pakistan and won all four medals in 110 Kg category (juniors) competition by Lifting:

Squat: 250 Kg- Silver Medal Bench-Press: 135 Kg- Silver Medal Dead Lift: 255 Kg- Silver Medal Total: 640 Kg- Silver Medal, said the information made available here by Pakistan Powerlifting Federation. It is pertinent to note that earlier Mustafa became the first ever Pakistani Powerlifter with unique record of winning Two Gold Medals (With New Asian Youth Record) one Silver & one Medal during 2019 Asian Power lifting Championships at Mongolia.

Now winning four silver medals at Commonwealth Championship has given him the distinction of being the first Pakistani power lifter to achieve this distinction. President and the members of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation have congratulated Mustafa on his brilliant performance. (APP)