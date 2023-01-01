‘Mustafa Kamal allegations is baseless against the CM Sindh’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, stated that Mustafa Kamal has made baseless allegations against the Chief Minister of Sindh. Mustafa Kamal’s party is our ally in the federal government. If he has any concerns within his own party, he should address them internally rather than resorting to unfounded accusations.

During a press conference held at the Sindh Archives Complex in Clifton, Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that while Mustafa Kamal’s party was inactive, the Chief Minister of Sindh was actively advocating for an accurate census of the citizens residing in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawab Shah, and other areas of Sindh. The records serve as evidence that the Sindh government has consistently and effectively raised its voice at every platform, emphasizing the importance of an accurate population count for the province, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in one of his press conferences, even stated that the alliance could be reconsidered if the census results were found to be incorrect.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Karachi boasts some of the finest government medical facilities in Pakistan, and therefore, it is inappropriate to engage in biased discussions. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) firmly rejects the politics of prejudice, such biased remarks will not be taken seriously by the people, and it is essential to refrain from creating a negative atmosphere.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon pointed out that Imran Khan had repeatedly stated that he would never negotiate with certain individuals, it is now evident that Imran Khan is showing eagerness to engage in negotiations with these very same individuals, half of the individuals appointed by Imran Khan to the negotiation committee are currently in hiding, there have been pictures of these people involved in the May 9 sabotage.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Asif Ali Zardari has made it clear that before any negotiations can take place, Imran Khan should apologize for the injustices and wrongdoings committed during his tenure, Imran Khan’s policies and actions have caused significant damage to the country and its people, it is noteworthy that despite this, Imran Khan is now expressing a willingness to engage in negotiations.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that individuals involved in the attack on the United States Capitol Hill received prison sentences of 18 years, indicating the severity of their actions. He further emphasized that the crimes committed by Imran Khan are even more dangerous in nature. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Imran Khan failed to condemn the acts of sabotage that occurred in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his concern that the person responsible for inciting people to carry out acts of sabotage is still at large.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that similar to the Al-Qadir Trust case, the incidents of sabotage that occurred on May 9 are also clear-cut cases against the accused individuals. He mentioned that on that day, the government displayed patience and exercised restraint to prevent any loss of innocent lives. The authorities deliberately kept the police at a distance from the protesters to avoid any potential clashes.

In response to a question, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that Imran Khan is receiving preferential treatment and blanket relief despite the widely witnessed events of May 9, despite this he was asked to condemn the activities of May 9. Isn’t this a relief? Why so much love, so much discount is being given to Ladla.

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is being recommended to give NRO to Imran Khan through external and internal messengers. In response to a question, he stated that political parties are not supporting or accommodating individuals who have FIRs lodged against them. However, he clarified that there is no objection or opposition to those individuals who do not have any FIRs filed against them.

He compared his as Sicilian mafia and said that despite numerous instances of sabotage, it appears that those responsible cannot be apprehended or held accountable, drawing a parallel to the perceived impunity. In response to a question, he said that the food department had successfully completed 50 percent of its procurement during the previous month.

In response to another question, he acknowledged the presence of parties such as PPP, MQM, and others in the federal government and expressed a desire to maintain a positive and cooperative environment.

In response to a separate question, he mentioned that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had discussed to order for water tanker to highlight that insufficient funds being allocated to Sindh from the federal government and Sindh is not receiving its fair share of water.