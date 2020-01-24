Mustafa Kamal speaks out against division of Sindh in Larkana rally

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said that no one could divide Sindh, lashing out at the federal and Sindh government for neglecting masses.

The former Karachi mayor was speaking to a PSP rally in PPP’s stronghold Larkana where he criticised those who talked about dividing Sindh into two parts.

“Sindh can never be divided,” he said, saying that those who were using the “Sindh card” were doing so for their benefit. He thanked Sindhis for welcoming Mohajirs who had migrated to Pakistan at the time of partition.

“I’m not saying this [thanking Sindhis] only because I am in Larkana,” he said. “I have been stating the same in front of Mohajirs as well that Sindhis welcomed us with open arms and treated us like brothers.”

Lashing out at the government, Kamal advised PM Imran and his cabinet to refrain from using the Riyasat-e-Madinah name for their political purposes. He accused the federal government of making laws for only Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI was in power.