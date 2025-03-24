Mustafa murder case: Prime suspect found involved in money laundering

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The prime suspect in the Mustafa murder case, Armaghan was found involved in the money laundering aka hawala-hundi. Following this, a case was registered against the suspect in the Anti-Money Laundering Circle with the government as the complainant.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the suspect, Armaghan, was involved in hawala-hundi, digital currency, and other activities.

As per the case details, the suspect earned $300,000 to $400,000 monthly through forgery and then converted that money into digital currency. The vehicles in the suspect’s possession were also purchased using funds from digital currency.

The FIR revealed that the suspect had opened bank accounts in the names of his two employees. Calls were made to the United States from the suspect’s call center, and through these calls, important information was obtained from American citizens, after which money was extorted from them through fraud.

According to the FIR, the money obtained through fraud reached the suspect, Armaghan.

The FIR stated that the suspect, Armaghan, had established an illegal call center in 2018 and was running an organised fraud network from it. Each individual at the call center committed forgery with five people daily.

The FIR further mentioned that the suspect possesses three vehicles worth millions of rupees, while five have already been sold. Armaghan, along with his father, also established a company in the United States for hawala-hundi operations.